Importance and challenges of antiquity protection

THE importance of protecting antiquities cannot be overemphasized, as these are priceless objects that can be stolen and sold or even exported. It must be noted that antiquities are material evidence of man that are of age. They are the relics whose ages are from 100 years and above.

An antiquity can also be referred to as any object that is used for any cultural festival, for example, Osun goddess calabash, while protection includes all measures to ensure availability, preservation and presentation of these cultural heritages in the present and for the future.

Museum security plays a vital role in museum maintenance, especially in developing societies like ours. Museum guard/security in developed societies are ex-non commissioned officers of the armed forces/retired policemen accustomed to discipline, who are then equipped for guard duties.

In Nigeria, the Antiquities Protection Unit came into existence in the National Commission for Museum and Monument in May 2015. The unit, which is under the directorate of museums, encompasses professionals in antiquity security, which now makes the unit more professional.

Antiquity protection, therefore, is the security of our cultural heritage from fire, theft, vandalism and negligence vis-à-vis the protection of life and property of visitors and staff. It is all encompassing as everyone in the establishment is involved. However, the security of the antiquities in the museum presents huge problems that are not encountered in other organisations due to the dual functions performed by the museum as regards the requirement to preserve our cultural heritage for future generation and at the same time, displaying them for the benefit of the present generation.

Therefore, safeguarding and preserving our antiquities for the present and future generations show we appreciate our ancestors and we are building upon their labour of the past.