Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Imo State chapter has beckoned on the Federal Government to find a realistic means of cushioning the woes in the country lamenting that Nigerians have endured enough of the economic hardship.

The State Chairman of NLC, Comrade Chigaemezu Nwaigwe, disclosed this on Tuesday during a peaceful protest embarked upon in the state.

The protesters trekked over 5 kilometers starting from the Congress New Owerri secretariat to Government House, where they were received by Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie, immediate past Chief of Staff.

They embarked on the peaceful protest so as to drum sympathy of the Federal Government over the nation’s hardship as a hungry man is an angry man.

He regretted that Nigerian workers have become objects of ridicule as they cannot afford to take care of themselves and their families considering the cost of living while lamenting over infrastructural decays, high cost of petroleum products, epileptic power supply among other socioeconomic needs.

That Nigerian workers are the ones bearing the brunt of the nation’s economic woes.

According to him, Nigerian workers are saying no to economic hardship, and Federal Government should know enough is enough for the economic hardship.

They said they had come to deliver the message to the Governor as the chairman of APC Governor’s Forum so that it would reach the Presidency.

Receiving the protesters at the government house, the former Chief of Staff described Governor Hope Uzodimma as a labour friendly Governor who has used his position and closeness to the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Alhaji Ahmed Bola Tinubu to torch the lives of workers in the state.

He expressed gratitude to Imo Workers for the peaceful protest describing them as men of integrity and impeccable loyalty

He also thanked the security agencies for ensuring that the protest was peaceful and well organized, that their request was realistic because a labourer deserves his or her wage assured that their letter will be submitted accordingly.

He pointed out that Governor Hope Uzodimma as a worker-friendly governor has given the workers a lot of incentives which include free transportation, 13 months of salary payment, promotions, etc.

The former Chief of Staff reminded the protesting workers that even though what they are demanding is for the general interest of the workers appealing to them to exercise patience because the administration of Tinubu is less than one year old.

He canvassed the need for prayers to the nation leaders noting that the nation will surely be rescued from the socioeconomic doldrums.

He enjoined them to continue to conduct themselves in peaceful manners.