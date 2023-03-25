Johnkennedy Uzoma

A Labour Party aspirant in the upcoming Governorship primaries in Imo State, Chief Humphrey Anumudu has been found dead in his house.

The aspirant died in his house in Lagos after he had returned from an LP meeting at the party national headquarters in Abuja on Friday.

A native of Mbieri Ancient Kingdom in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo state, Anumudu was reportedly found dead in his house in what family sources described as a “spiritual attack.”

As a multi-billionaire businessman cum politician, he has been contesting for the governorship seat of the state since 1998.

He was said to be the true winner of the Peoples Democratic Party governorship primary in the state in 1998 before the ticket was ceded to Achike Udenwa who went on to rule the state between 1999 and 2007.

Since then he had been contesting for the number one seat of the state. In 2019 he was the Zenith Labour party governorship candidate.

A close friend of the deceased said that he died around 5:30 pm on Friday.

The late politician had already paid the sum of 25 million Naira for Labour Party’s Governorship form for the November 11th 2023 Guber contest.

Chief Anumudu, a respected legal luminary and an astute politician was also the Chief Executive Officer of Globe Motors.

He contested for the Governorship election in the past under the All Progressives Grand Alliance.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Governorship poll: Lagos, Oyo, Nasarawa, Rivers, Delta, Kaduna, five others are key battle states

As 28 new governors are set to emerge this weekend, about a third of the states in contention have emerged as battlegrounds, Nigerian Tribune’s survey has…

2023 elections: Tinubu’s victory not God’s plan for Nigeria, Peter Obi replies Aisha Buhari, others

The standard-bearer of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on Monday, replied to the recent comments by members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that the…

I never intended to toy with any lady’s emotions —Yemi Cregx

Yelissa, the pair of Yemi Cregx and Nelissa Mchunu, were evicted last Sunday to the shock of many following the show having topped discussions across…

2023 presidential poll: We’ll hit streets if courts don’t work – LP

The Labour Party (LP) said it is prepared to hit the streets to press for its mandate if the courts fail to ensure justice over the…

Super Eagles legend Vincent Enyeama ranked greatest African goalkeeper

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama has been ranked as the greatest African goalkeeper in history by the…