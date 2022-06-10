Imo govt calls for synergy with federal fire service to fight fire disaster

The Imo State Government has called for a strong synergy and cooperation with the officers and men of the Federal Fire Service for the prevention and control of fire disasters in the state.

The Special Adviser on Public Safety to Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, Prince Ugochukwu Nzekwe, gave the charge while receiving the newly posted zonal Commander of Federal Fire Service to the state, Oku Martine in his office on Friday.

Nzekwe who acknowledged the strategic fundamental role of Fire Service stations in the society noted that joint collaborations and mutual understanding between the Federal Fire Service and Imo State Fire Service would provide a more formidable ground to combat fire disasters in the state.

A former member of the state House of Assembly who represented Nkwerre state constituency said that the state government is stoutly committed to the safety and security of all residents and properties in the state.

He regretted that isolated cases of operations of criminal elements in some areas which are being perpetrated by hoodlums from other states are being blown out of proportion by some section of the media.

He said: “Imo is one of the safest states of the country to live in and to operate business except that some politicians are hitting up the polity to achieve their selfish interests.”





The Special Adviser gave assurance that despite obvious distractions by the enemies of the state, governor Hope Uzodimma would ever remain focused and consistent in his fight against criminality to ensure a conducive atmosphere for interested investors to extend their business empires to the state.

Nzekwe enjoined officers and men of the firefighting institution to always get in touch with his office whenever the need arises for assistance, assuring that the state government would do its best to enable them to succeed in their assignment.

In his speech earlier, the newly deployed Commander, Oku Martins from Ondo State, unfolded the core mandate of the service which according to him centres on fire stoppage and prevention.

He said that the purpose of his visit was to explore areas of cooperation with the state government since joint efforts are crucial in the fight against fire disasters.

The Zonal Commander commended the state government for her relentless fight against criminal elements, noting that the security situation in the state is not as bad as being maliciously propagated by those who cry wolf where there is none.

