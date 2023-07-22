The Chief Imam of Ado-Ekiti, Sheikh Jamiu Bello Kewulere and the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Sheikh AbdulGaniy Abubakri Agbotomokekere, on Saturday, led the League of Imams and Alfas of Yorubaland to install businesswoman, Alhaja Sidikat Aderibigbe, as the Iyalode Adinni of Yorubaland.

The installation ceremony, held at the Ibadan Central Mosque, Oja’ba, was attended by clerics, Muslim leaders, honorary Islamic title holders, politicians and traditional rulers and other personalities from across the South West.

The dignitaries include the deputy governor of Ogun State, Alhaja Noimot Oyedele-Salako; the deputy governor of Oyo State, Chief Bayo Lawal, represented by the chairman of the state’s Civil Service Commission, Alhaji Kamorudeen Aderibigbe; the Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Alhaji Dawud Akinola; the Babasale Musulumi of Ibadanland, Alhaji Lateef Oyelade; and Chief Bode Amao.

Sheikh Kewulere, who is the president general of the league, in a remark, said Alhaja Aderibigbe was honoured with the title because of her contributions to Islam and roles in human development.

According to him, the league ratified the honouree’s nomination after considering her track record and finding her to be capable of setting further examples for other members of the Ummah.

In a sermon, the Grand Mufti of Ogun State, Sheikh Sile Rufai, urged Aderibigbe to see her new status as a motivation to do more for Islam and humanity in general.

The cleric appealed to her to set the bar high for people who will be holding the title in the future.

In a speech, Alhaja Aderibigbe said she accepted her nomination for the title as a mark of her devotion and commitment to Islam and promised to justify the confidence reposed in her by the spiritual fathers.

