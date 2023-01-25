I’m yet to see new naira notes – Ortom appeals for extension

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Wednesday said he is yet to sight the new naira notes.

Ortom who stated this while playing host to governing council of Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University of Agriculture Makurdi in his office appealed to the apex bank to listen to the plea of Nigerians to extend the deadline.

Central Bank of Nigeria had on Tuesday insisted that there was no going back on the stipulated deadline.

Though, National Assembly had on Tuesday called for extension till July.

Ortom explained that insisting on Tuesday deadline will further increase the pains of every Nigerian.

According to him, “the visible sign is that there is a lot of people particularly in the rural areas to transfer the old notes. As governor, am yet to see the new naira notes.

“This is the reason I will join other Nigerians to look at this critically so that we don’t worsen the condition of our our people.

“It is an understatement to say that our people are suffering Nigeria. People are going through pain in this country things are not okay at all. Am calling on the president to look into it and extend the deadline.