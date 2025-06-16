‘I’m terribly sad, angry,’ 2face Idibia speaks on Benue killings

Nigerian music legend and Benue State government adviser, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Face, has expressed deep anger and sorrow over the unending killings in parts of Benue State, describing the situation as a “national emergency.”

In a passionate video message shared online, the singer—who serves as Technical Adviser to the Benue State Governor on Entertainment and Community Outreach—said he was overwhelmed with grief and frustration at the persistent violence.

“My heart is heavy. I am terribly sad and angry,” Idibia said in the emotional broadcast. “What is happening in Benue State has become a national emergency. I can’t wrap my head around it anymore. I don’t even know what to say at this point. This has to stop.”

He criticized the repeated attacks and the apparent failure of authorities to bring lasting peace to affected communities, saying words of condemnation are no longer enough.

“My sadness, my anger, my frustration — it’s overwhelming that this keeps happening over and over again. This is no longer something we can just condemn in words. Serious action needs to be taken,” he added.

Calling for unity, the Afrobeats icon urged political, traditional, and community leaders in the state to rise above divisions and collectively address the crisis.

“Every stakeholder in Benue must join hands. We can end this. I believe there is a solution,” he said.

