Actress Juliana Olayode on Saturday tendered an open apology to her senior colleague, Funke Akindele.

Olayode, who came into the limelight with her role as Toyosi in Akindele’s ‘Jenifa Diary’, stated that she felt a burden to openly apologise to her senior colleague.

She also addressed the issues that led to her withdrawal from the series, in a lengthy post on Facebook.

Olayode partly wrote, “God used Aunty Funke Akindele #funkejenifaakindele to put me into the limelight. It was a shocker for me, especially at that tender age, when I had barely left secondary school, the kind of fame I earned from playing Toyosi in Jenifa’s Diary was too enormous for my understanding.

“However, the lack of industry nitty gritty started manifesting in me, coupled with the fact that I had a guardian (manager) who didn’t understand how the entertainment industry works, and I believed anything he feels and says.

“My guardian sent an email to Scene One TV, the producers of the Sitcom, which entire content I wasn’t aware of until recently.

“The story of my goofs at the take-off of my career can not be exhausted in a million words, I want to use this opportunity to apologize to Aunty Funke Akindele, ọmọdé ò lè mọ ẹ̀kọ́ jẹ, kó má ra lọ́wọ́, I am incredibly sorry for how I hurt you and how the email that was sent hurt you.

“Please forgive me for my childish mistakes of the past, I am deeply sorry for everything.🙏 I love you eternally Aunty Funke.

❤️❤️

“NB: I just feel the burden to make this official. It’s not an attempt for people to help me beg her, I have met Aunty Funke, she has forgiven me, hugged me, prayed for me, cooked for me like she used to in those good old days, Jollof rice elemi meji, fried rice and sweet chicken.(lol)”