 I’m preparing Ondo for  zero-oil economy, says Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Wednesday, said the major focus of his second term administration will be to redirect the state towards a zero-oil economy if he’s reelected by the people.

He also said all machinery had been put into place and barring last-minute hitch, electricity power will be restored to all towns and villages in the Ondo South Senatorial District before the end of his first term in February 2021.

Akeredolu, who spoke during a debate organised by Channels TV at the State International Events Centre (The DOME), Akure, the state capital, on Wednesday, said the first term of his administration has been used to drive the state towards the path of industrialisation

He added that with the Ondo Port Declaration expected to be declared soon by President Muhammadu Buhari, hunger shall soon be a thing of the past in the state.

“By the grace of God, the Sunhine Egg Powder currently belong constructed at Emure-Ile shall be completed before the 100 days of my second term. That company will employ 5,000 people and all the current and prospective poultry owners in Ondo State shall have a ready-made market to sell their products.

“Throughout the world, have you ever seen a state or region or nation that has a sea port that is poor? By the grace of God, Ondo Port Declaration shall be made before my 100 days in office, and that marks the end of extreme poverty in our state.

“I appeal to the people of this state to vote for me. I want to complete the Ikare-Akoko township dualisation. I do not want it abandoned. I want to complete other road projects across the state. I want the road from Araromi in Ilaje to Lekki in Lagos to be completed under my reign.

“My major interest is to leave an Ondo State that has zero reliance on oil economy. That is what I am preparing this state for. I urge the people of this state to choose between enduring legacy and stomach infrastructure. I want to work for today, tomorrow and forever. I have started it already.

“By the grace of God, power shall be restored to all the towns and communities in Ondo South before the end of my first term. The agreement has been signed and Niger/Delta Development Commission (NDDC) is involved.

“We are building a prosperous state. The election is not about me but about the future of our state. Late Olusegun Agagu started this investment and industrialisation drive but we didn’t allow him, we voted for the people with sweet mouth, now I am restarting all over again, please let’s vote wisely on Saturday,” Akeredolu, said.