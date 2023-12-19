Nigerian music star, Davido, has taken to social media to chronicle the events that defined his life and career in 2023.

At the heart of this journey was what he described as the overwhelming reception of his latest album, ‘Timeless.’

Davido expressed gratitude for the unwavering support received from fans, emphasizing the album’s resonance through shared moments, Grammy nominations, and the fervour at each spectacular live performance.

Amidst the whirlwind of achievements, Davido highlighted the global stages graced and personal milestones surpassed throughout the year. From the glitz of international recognition to the significance of personal growth, Davido maintained that 2023 unfolded as a remarkable chapter in his professional journey.

Known for his infectious energy both on and off the stage, Davido acknowledged the profound impact of the year’s experiences on his musical legacy. He also expressed profound gratitude to his family and followers, acknowledging their pivotal role in his continued success.