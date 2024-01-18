The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun on Thursday underscored the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to enhancing the welfare of its personnel and their families.

This was contained in a statement made available to news men in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer FPRO ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi’

According to the statement, ” in line with this commitment, the IGP, in a bid to ensure quality service delivery, has initiated steps towards implementing a comprehensive standard insurance policy for the Force.

” As part of this initiative, the IGP held a meeting with Mr. Sunday Thomas, the Commissioner for Insurance at the National Insurance Commission on Tuesday in Abuja which was aimed at exploring avenues to collaborate in establishing a robust insurance framework that meets the needs of Police Officers and their families.

It pointed out that in a significant development, the Inspector-General of Police, on Thursday, presided over the distribution of insurance benefits totalling N2,086,801,144.79 to 785 families and Next of Kin of deceased officers for the insurance policy years 2015/2016, 2017/2018, 2021/2022

According to it, under the Group Life Assurance Policy and the Inspector – General of Police Family Welfare Insurance Scheme for the year 2022/2023. The distribution ceremony took place at the Force Headquarters, further solidifying the commitment of the Police Force to support the families of officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

“Cumulatively, the Nigeria Police Force, through the Force Insurance Office, has been able to settle a total number of Two Thousand, Five Hundred and Thirty-Three (2,533) insurance claims of deceased Police personnel amounting to N6,013,043,326.51 between June 2023 to date.

It explained that the Inspector General of Police extolled President Bola Ahmed Tinubu , for making police welfare a priority of his administration and by ensuring the judicious release of premium for deceased officers of the Nigeria Police Force.

He similarly emphasized the commitment of his administration to sustaining efforts at ensuring that insurance payments and other welfare benefits are promptly disbursed to beneficiaries.