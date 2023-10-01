A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Chairman of Prosecution of Armed Banditry Related Offences in Zamfara State, Dr. Sani Shinkafi has asked the Federal Government to ignore the allegations of Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal on secret talks with bandits.

Governor Lawal had accused the Federal Government of holding talks with bandits ravaging the state, however, the Federal Government had since dismissed the allegations through the Minister of Information, Alhaji Mohammed Idris.

Shinkafi in a statement he personally signed, accused Governor Lawal of frustrating the efforts of the Federal Government and security agencies to restore security and peace in the state by his outburst that the Federal Government was negotiating with bandits to restore order.

He said it is outrageous that the governor of Zamfara State would seek cheap publicity by playing politics with the lives of the people at a time when the state is under siege by armed bandits.

“The misguided, mischievous and irresponsible statement by Governor Lawal is the height of executive rascality and recklessness that have fueled and worsened insecurity in Zamfara State since he assumed office.

“The responsibility of any government is to serve the people, provide security and deliver dividends of democracy, not carnage, terrorism, insurgency, militancy, banditry and kidnapping for ransom as obtainable in Zamfara State today”, he said.

The APC Chieftain further stated that it is unfortunate that the governor who ought to be the chief security officer of the state and work in synergy with the nation’s security agencies and stakeholders in the state to restore security and order will be the one to frustrate attempts to bring peace to Zamfara State.

“I am shell-shocked that the governor would be economical with the truth when he asserted that the Federal Government was negotiating with bandits in the state as if he was not part of a peace dialogue held at Birnin Magaji Local Government Area of the state between the military, traditional rulers, Fulani leaders, community leaders, vigilante groups and bandit leaders with a view to restoring peace in the state, where the governor was duly represented by his Commissioner for Supervision of Government Policies and Budget Implementation Unit, Nasiru Ibrahim Zurmi.

“It is this needed peace move by the Federal Government, security agents, stakeholders and Government of Zamfara State that Lawal has been rubbishing in the media as if he has something to gain from the sufferings and instability in the state, an indication that he did not have the interest of the people at heart”, he noted.

While urging the governor should stay in the state to discharge his constitutional mandate, Shinkafi said a serious minded leader should work in synergy with the Federal Government, security agents and other stakeholders to curtail insecurity if he values the lives, peace and stability of the State.

He lamented that the people of Zamfara State are in deep depression, fear, anxiety, sorrow and mourning due to spate of activities of armed bandits and other criminal elements terrorizing the State.

“The good people of Zamfara State desire and deserve a compassionate leader and responsible government to assuage their sufferings. It is unjust to play politics with security of life and property, the very essence of government.

“We urge the Federal Government and the armed forces to ignore the unwarranted attacks on them by Governor Lawal of Zamfara State.

“We also urge the military high command to provide more military personnel and CSK armored personnel carriers due to the difficult terrain at the bandits’ hideouts.

“We further urge the armed forces to remain firm, resolute and focused in the fight against terrorism, insurgency, banditry and kidnapping and adopt appropriate military strategy either kinetic or non-kinetic to restore security, peace and order in the state and the release of all citizens in captivity at various bandits’ camps”, he added.

