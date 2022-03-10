Igboho preaches against war, sues for dialogue

The Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as, Igboho, has stated that agitation for the Yoruba Nation could only be achieved through dialogue, not war.

Adeyemo made this known in a statement issued on his behalf by his lead counsel, Yomi Aliu, and made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Thursday.

He stressed the need for agitators to learn from what is currently happening in Ukraine and some parts of Igboland in the South-Eastern part of the country.

Igboho, therefore, implored the agitators for self-determination, especially his kinsmen to embrace dialogue in their quest for determination without heating up the polity.

The activist opined that their ambition could be achieved without firing a bullet as he used to preach at rallies.

The statement reads; Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Igboho Oosa thanked all that are supporting him, especially his leaders, Baba Prof Akintoye and Baba Prof Wale Adeniran and all Nigerians especially his people in Ilana Oodua and Affiliates seeking self-determination.

He appreciates Chief Dele Momodu being the only Yorubaman of note that came to visit him in Cotonou prison. He remains grateful to the President of the Republic of Benin, President Talon, for releasing him from prison with a view to uniting him with members of his immediate family, albeit only in Cotonoufor the time being.

He assures all those in support of peaceful self-determination through referendum that the struggle continues as he will not relent in his efforts in that regard.

He pledged his eternal loyalty and respect to Chief Yomi Alliyu SAN who though an extreme Buharist and a nationalist who does not believe in balkanisation of Nigeria, exhibited extreme professionalism in taking up his case with DSS without a kobo and winning it with the landmark award of N20.5billion dollars!

