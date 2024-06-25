RESIDENTS of Ifesowapo community, Love Estate in Gbelu Zone A, Egbeda Local Government Area of Oyo State have commended the chairman, Pastor Samuel Oluyinka Ajala, over developmental strides in the community.

The residents cited the recently installed solar-panels, which had strengthened the community’s security system, the construction of a new permanent site for community meetings and events, construction of drainages, among others are projects being executed by the chairman and his executive members to make life more meaningful for residents.

One of the residents, Honourable Kehinde Oloya, said the chairman has shown dedication to issues pertaining to the development of the community, adding that he is building on the good legacies left by his predecessors.

Honourable Oloya said the solar-power installed recently has gone a long way in improving the security of the community as everywhere is now well-lit at night, thereby making it difficult for robbery and other societal vices to go undetected.

He charged members of the community to continue to support the chairman and his team in order to succeed.

Another resident, Mrs Amusan Toyin, also commended the chairman, saying “as a trader, I always return home late, but with the streetlights, I no longer fear that something may be lurking in the corner.”

ALSO READ: Aiye-ko-ooto’s ‘The Noble Warrior’ celebrates Soyinka