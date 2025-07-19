Ifa council threatens to sue Ogun govt, Awujale’s family over Islamic burial

The International Council for Ifa Religion (ICIR) has threatened to sue the Ogun State government and the family of the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, for violating the legal and laid-down traditional rites of burying a traditional ruler in the State.

The famous monarch joined his ancestors on Sunday, 13th July, 2025 at a ripe age of 91 and was buried according to Islamic rites.

The Ifa council vowed to correct what they called an anomaly and a departure from the laid-down traditional practice of the Yoruba tribe in giving the last respect and rites to the deceased king.

This was contained in the address of the President of ICIR, Dr. Fayemi Fakayode read by the Public Relations Officer, Mr. Ayanladun Fajemisin and the legal representative of the group, Mr Ifasola Opeodu, during a press conference which held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Saturday.

In his words, Fakayode referred to the last judicial pronouncement over the matter when the late Awujale was alive, which upheld the burial of traditional rulers according to the customs and traditions of the Yoruba people as against that of foreign religions like Islam and Christianity.

While commending the Osugbo Confraternity that was saddled with the responsibility of performing the final rites on any dead Awujale for their peaceful conduct after being prevented from doing their traditional duties, ICIR President said the action of the State, by enforcing an Islamic burial rites for Oba Adetona contravenes part 8, section 55, sub-section ii of the Ogun State Chieftaincy Law.

“Following the recent controversy surrounding the burial rites of Oba Awujale of Ijebu-Ode in Ogun State, we at the International Council For Ifa Religion-ICIR commend the Osugbo Confraternity of Ijebu-Ode for their exemplary restraint and patience in the face of adversity. That is infact a virtue that aligns with the noble teachings of Òrúnmìlà.

“This poignant moment reminds us that the gentleness of a lion is not a sign of weakness, but rather a testament to its wisdom and strength, as embodied in the proverb ‘Yíyọ́ ẹkùn; tojo kọ́’.

“Regarding the burial rites of the late Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, it is essential to recall that the matter was settled while the late kabiesi was still alive, by a court of law and with the new bill passed in the state.

“Any actions contrary to this judgment and the laws of the land would be a disregard for the customs and traditions that have been the cornerstone of our heritage, there is no doubt that the burial was not in consonance with the law of the State and It is obvious that the burial arrangement contravened Part 8, Section 55, Sub-section ii of the Ogun State Chieftaincy law.

“This issue transcends a mere burial rite; it represents a challenge to the very fabric of our customs and traditions, the actions taken at the event were part of a larger agenda to erode the cultural practices that have defined us for generations and strategic plan towards annihilation of our race by invaders who mischievously naturalized and whose offsprings are now pursuing their fore fathers’ agenda.

“We urge the sons and daughters of Ijebu-Ode and the entire Yoruba race to recognize that the institution of Obaship is not only a sacred tradition but also a choice that demands respect for our cultural heritage. We must acknowledge that our diversity is our strength and that our differences are what make our culture so rich and vibrant.

“We condemn the disrespect shown to the Osugbo Confraternity during the event by the family of the late Oba, the Government officials and the security agencies concerned. Furthermore, to prevent such occurrence in the future, we will take necessary legal actions.”

In his words, the legal representative of ICIR, Barrister Opeodu noted that the actions of the family of the late Ijebu-Ode monarch, the government of Ogun State and various law enforcement agencies in the State constituted threat to the growth of democracy and an infringement on the fundamental rights of the traditional believers.

“In consonance, the actions of the family of the late Ijebu Ode monarch, government of Ogun State, and the various law enforcement agencies in Ogun State, constitute threat to the growth of democracy, infringement on the fundamental rights of the traditional believers to their own beliefs, an aberration to the extant law regarding the installation and burial of Obas and Chiefs and a State of anarchy.

“The Islamic clergies as led by the Chief Imam of Ijebu-Ode violated the law of the land and as a result, demonstrated the lawlessness character and nature of their religion.

“The traditional institution, being a lawful institution, is guided by law, unlike Islamic religion. The traditionalists will take an appropriate action under the law to seek remedy,” he supported.

