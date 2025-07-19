Why we stopped rally in honour of Peter Obi’s birthday in Kaduna — Police

The Kaduna State Police Command has suspended a planned political rally by supporters of Mr. Peter Obi, a former presidential candidate, organized in honour of his birthday.

In a statement issued by its Public Relations Officer, DSP Mansir Hassan, and made available to newsmen on Saturday, the Command stated that while it respects the right of individuals to associate and celebrate their political leaders, all forms of political rallies and public gatherings of a political nature remain suspended across the state.

The statement added, “This suspension remains in effect until the official commencement date of political activities, as stipulated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).”

Additionally, the Command disclosed that intelligence reports at its disposal indicate that certain criminal elements are planning to infiltrate and hijack the proposed rally, using it as a platform to incite violence and disrupt the prevailing peace in the state.

The statement continued, “It is important to note that party primaries for the forthcoming bye-election in the state are scheduled by INEC to take place on the same date as the proposed rally, and the political parties have formally notified the police of their events in line with established protocols.

“The planned rally is expected to overlap with and disrupt several areas designated for the conduct of these primaries, thereby posing a significant risk of tension, clashes, and a potential breakdown of law and order.

“In view of these developments, the Command strongly advises the organisers of the planned Peter Obi rally to suspend any gathering or procession. If they wish to hold any event in honour of their principal, they are advised to postpone it to ensure public safety and prevent potential hijack by miscreants.

“The Kaduna State Police Command remains committed to safeguarding the lives and property of all residents and will not hesitate to take necessary legal action against any individual or group found violating this directive.

“The Command appreciates the continued cooperation of the public in maintaining peace and order in the state,” the statement concluded.

