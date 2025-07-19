Sultan Saad attends Muslim World Leaders Confab in Oxford, England

The Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Saad Abubakar, has joined Muslim World Leaders on Saturday at the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies in Oxford England for a two-day summit in Oxford England which also marks the 40th anniversary of the creation of the Centre.

The event, which included an Annual General Meeting of the Centre’s Board of Trustees, was declared open on Thursday by the Centre’s Grand Patron King Charles III| in a well-attended ceremony which included former President of Turkey Abdullah Gul, Saudi Prince Turki Al Faisal and Sultan Nazrin San, all of whom are Board of Trustees members along with Sultan Saad.

The Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies, according to a statement made available to Tribune Online, has among its cardinal objectives the goal of promoting interfaith dialogue, inter-civilizational understanding, Islamic finance, environment issues, fellowships, scholarship and the growth of Muslim youths in Britain.

In his remarks after the meeting, Sultan Abubakar enjoined citizens of the world in general and Africa in particular to embrace peace and dialogue all the time “for us to engender social harmony and peaceful co-existence as our guiding principle since Islam remains a religion of peace.”

According to the statement signed by Dr Danladi Bako, a member of the delegation, the Sultan was accompanied on the trip to England by his Sarkin Fada, Alh Kabir Aminu Tafida.

