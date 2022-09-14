IDSG inaugurates new officers in Warri

The Ilaje Development Summit Group (IDSG), Delta State chapter, has inaugurated new executive members that will pilot the affairs of the association.

The event held on Saturday at the Federal Government College (FGC) in Warri, Warri Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the IDSG executive administrator, Reverend Sola Adebawo, urged the new officers to abide by the rules and regulations of the association and work in synergy to promote cultural integration, unity and progress of IDSG.

“Although this is not Ondo State, nevertheless, there is a reasonable number of Ilaje residing here which called for need of promoting our cultural heritage.

“I believe this set of comrades will work in unison to make the IDSG proud,” Adebawo said.

The new chairman of the association, High Chief Eko Isinmi Okolo, in his remarks on behalf of other officers, said it was important that they work hand-in-hand in the interest of their members and to promote the image of their ‘Ilajeness.’

“I really thank the association for finding me worthy to be the new branch chairman and I promise to work hard with all members to justify the confidence reposed in me,” he said.

The Delta branch chairman further stated that the association has series of programmes of mutual benefits outlined for their members.

The new officers are High Chief Eko Isinmi Okolo (chairman); Mr. Omabuwa Tony (secretary); Mr. Majofodun Emimimo (financial secretary); Mr. Ademola Iwatan (publicity secretary); Aletile Harrison (Legal Adviser) and Clement Ade Omotoye.

Others are Prince Ikuesan Ademola, Mr. Meduoye Afani, Mr. Akintimehin Ilesanmi, Mr. Akingboye Agbounmi, Mr. Oriretan Abayomi Gene, Mr. Monday Metelewawon, Mrs. Ayemoro Olawoye Julie, Mrs. Ayomikun Joy Okuntade, Mrs Ashake Maku, Mrs Funmilayo Ajijo and Mr. Ihinrere Omomehin.

