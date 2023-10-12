The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), on Thursday, informed that it would commence Phase 6 of its constituency and executive projects tracking starting from Monday, October 16.

A news release signed by the commission’s spokesperson, Mrs Azuka Ogugua, made available to Tribune Online in Abuja informed that a total of 1,932 projects worth N500 billion would be tracked by the anti-corruption agency in this phase.

The tracking phase, Ogugua stated, would cover 24 states in the six geopolitical zones of the country.

According to her, “The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) is poised to commence Phase 6 of the tracking of constituency and executive projects which started in 2019.

“The 6th phase, which will commence on the 16th of October 2023 across 24 states of the 6 geo-political zones of the nation, is coming on the heels of the massive success of the 5th phase which took place in November 2022.

“The 6th phase will have teams tracking 1,932 projects valued at N500b.”

She further informed that the focal states for the exercise included Nasarawa; Benue; Kogi; Niger; Kwara; Plateau; Adamawa; Borno and Bauchi.

Other states in the Phase 6 tracking exercise are Taraba; Gombe; Yobe; Kano; Katsina; Kebbi; Sokoto; Anambra; Ebonyi; Imo; Akwa-Ibom; Bayelsa; Edo; Ekiti; Lagos; Ondo and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The objectives of the tracking exercise, the release stated, include improved service delivery to the people by investigating fraudulent procurement practices in the award of public contracts; full execution of all publicly funded projects; execution to specification of all projects funded by government; ensuring compliance with all regulatory requirements and ensuring that government gets value for monies spent on projects.

The Commission stated that it would also be focusing on special intervention agencies/ captive funds projects handling and execution of North-East Development Commission (NEDC), Presidential Amnesty Programme, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Ecological Fund Office, National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), and Hydro-Electric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC), amongst others.

“As usual, the exercise will be carried out by ICPC in collaboration with relevant stakeholders such as Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS), the media and civil society organizations,” Ogugua stated.





