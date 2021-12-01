ICONS: His Royal Majesty OBA KEHINDE GBADEWOLE OLUGBENLE

• Born on Sunday, December 4, 1966. He started his education at the Methodist Primary School, Oshodi, Lagos, in 1972. He later enrolled with his twin brother as one of the pioneer students of Anglican Grammar School, Ilaro, Ogun State, in 1979. He also attended Eko Boys’ High School, Mushin, Lagos, Nigeria.

• He graduated from the Yaba College of Technology in 1990, where he studied Estate Management and emerged as one of the best graduating students in his set. He also obtained his MSc. degree in Housing Development and Management from the University of Ibadan in 2006.

• On the 31st of January 2020, he was awarded D. Litt Degree (Honoris Causa) at the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State.

• Recently, he was conferred with the honorary Doctor of Science degree by the Tai Solarin University of Education, TASUED, Ijagun, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

• He was enthroned onto the royal stool of his forefathers on April 14, 2012.

• He is a member, Board of Trustees, Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN); Fellow, Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV); Fellow, Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM); Member, International Facilities Management Association of Nigeria; Member, African Real Estate Society, among others.

• Currently, he is the Principal Partner of Kehinde Olugbenle & Co, established in 2021.

• Among many awards and honours he has received include the Member of the Federal Republic (MFR).

• HRM Oba Kehinde Gbadewole Olugbenla is happily married to just one wife, Olori Omotola, and the union is blessed with beautiful children.

