ICONS: Dr Sunny Folorunsho Kuku OFR

• Born on Monday, January 3, 1944.

• He is a Consultant Physician and Endocrinologist. He holds several degrees and Fellowships in medicine, including two doctorates. He has been the Joint Chief Medical Director at the Eko Hospital (EkoCorp. Plc), which he co-founded since 1978.

• Dr Kuku is also a renowned scholar and administrator.

• He served as the Chairman of the Committee of Pro-Chancellors of State Universities and Committee of Chairmen of the Federal Tertiary Hospital; the first African Honorary Fellow of the Colleges of Physicians of South Africa and Glasgow, and holds an Honorary DSc Ed (TAUSED).

• He was Chairman of Ecobank Nigeria, and the Chairman of the Human Capital Policy Commission of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group. He became the first African Master of the American College of Physicians in 2005, Honorary Life President of the Nigerian Society of Endocrinology, and Honorary Life Patron of the Diabetes Association of Nigeria.

• He is Chairman Clina-Lancet Laboratories and Director of Total Health Trust Ltd among others.

• Dr Kuku, a product of UNILAG, is a recipient of the First Distinguished Alumnus Award of the University of Lagos, UNILAG.

• A widely cited author (including Who is Who in the World), he holds several traditional titles including the hereditary Olor’ogun of ljebu-ode. He is the founder of The Sonny Kuku Foundation.

• Dr Sonny Folorunso Kuku clocked 78 on Monday, January 3, 2022.