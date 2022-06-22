icons: Adebowale Adedayo aka Mr Macaroni

• Mr Macaroni is a Nigerian comic skit maker, actor, activist and social media influencer. He is best known for his Instagram comedy videos, where he plays the role of a “sugar daddy”. He is also known for the phrases “Ooin” and “You are doing well.”

• He is an indigene of Ogun State, though born in Ogudu, Lagos State, Nigeria, on May 3, 1983.

• He grew up in Magodo, Lagos where he attended Tendercare International Nursery and Primary School in Ojota, Ogudu, now at Magodo, Isheri. After his primary education, he went to Babcock University High School for his secondary education. In 2009, he gained admission into Lead City University, Ibadan where he studied Law but was forced to leave in his second year due to the university’s accreditation issue.

• In 2013, Adebowale was admitted into the Redeemer’s University Nigeria, Osun State, where he finally earned a degree in Theatre Arts and Film Studies in 2018.

• ‘Debowale Adedayo started as an actor in Nollywood before he started creating comedy videos. His comedy talks about events and real issues in Africa.

• Adedayo was very active in the End SARS movement right from the day one.

• On Saturday, February 13, 2021, the police arrested him at Lekki Toll Gate during the #OccupyLekkiTollgate protest.

• In 2021, Mr Macaroni won the noble Afro X Digitals Award of the Influencer of the year 2021.