Benue varsity ASUU condemns Yelwata genocide, urges farmers’ protection

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, Rev. Fr. Moses Orshio Adasu University, Makurdi (ASUU-MOAUM), has called on security agencies to track down the killers responsible for the Yelwata carnage.

About 200 people were reportedly murdered by suspected armed herders penultimate weekend in Yelwata during a coordinated attack on the community.

In a statement issued by Comrades Ali Sule Ako and Daniel Chile, Chairperson and Secretary of the union respectively, a copy of which was made available to journalists in Makurdi on Tuesday, the union strongly condemned the attack and urged the government to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice without delay.

The union expressed deep concern about the incessant attacks on Benue communities and warned that if the government fails to stop the violence, it poses grave risks to food security not only in the state but across the country.

The statement reads partly, “ASUU-MOAUM urges both the Federal and State Governments to live up to their constitutional responsibility of securing the lives and property of all Nigerians, especially those in rural and vulnerable areas.

“We further call on the nation’s security agencies to act with urgency, diligence, and fairness to prevent further bloodshed.

“Those responsible for these heinous crimes in Benue State must be tracked down and brought to justice without delay.”

The union expressed solidarity with the families and communities affected by the attacks, particularly in Yelwata, and called for immediate humanitarian support and the implementation of effective resettlement programmes to aid the safe return and rehabilitation of displaced persons.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE