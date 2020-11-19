Ibadan Rotary supports schools with COVID-19 protection kits, others

AS part of its resolve to ensure a COVID-19-free society, particularly in schools, Ibadan Rotary Club recently supported schools with COVID-19 protection kits as well as sensitising pupils on ways to protect themselves against the dreaded virus

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune, the District Governor, Rotary District 9125, Rotarian Jumoke Bamigboye, said: “Rotary Club of Ibadan has just donated facemasks, hand sanitisers and notebooks to the pupils in some schools in Ibadan.

“This is in compliance with the directive of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) that Nigerians should wear facemask, so we need to encourage the children to put on facemasks. Most of these children are from very poor homes and cannot afford these protective items.

“The Rotary Club of Ibadan is also encouraging them by giving them notebooks, and then eventually we planted trees to protect the environment and to also protect the buildings against winds and other hazards.”

Also speaking after the donation of the items, the President Rotary Club of Ibadan, Rotarian Jumoke Ikupolati, said “As we all know that COVID-19 is still within. So, there is the need for us to curb it, and one of the ways to go about that is to prevent it.

“The children are already in school. We are here, apart from donating protective items to sensitise the children on how best to prevent themselves from contacting the virus, we have been to Celestial Secondary School, NTC Road, Ibadan and now we are at Orita-Mefa Baptist Model School. This is just a way of contributing our own quota to the development of the society.”

She also informed that interact club had been introduced to the schools, saying, “The interact club is to educate and mentor the pupils to make sure that they are up and doing. And when they grow up, they can also give back to the society that made them.”

