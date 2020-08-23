The Polytechnic, Ibadan, says preparations were underway to reopen the institution several months after it was closed due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Registrar of the institution, Mrs Modupe Fawale, said this in a statement issued by the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Solafoye Adewole, on Sunday, in Ibadan.

According to the registrar, all Deans, heads of academic departments and all non-teaching staff on grade levels 11 to 14 and those on essential duties are to resume back to work on Monday at 8.00 am.

“This is to ensure that adequate preparations are put in place for the school reopening and attention given to some academic-related issues on the ground.

“Staff are enjoined to wear face masks, use sanitisers/wash hands regularly and maintain social distance measures in accordance with the regulations of the NCDC and Federal Ministries of Health and Education.

“Also note that others, whom their services may be needed, can be called anytime,” she stated.

(NAN)

