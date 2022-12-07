Ibadan NSE mourns as former Chairman, Falade-Fatila dies in Ethiopia

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Ibadan branch, has expressed shock over the death of one of its past chairmen, Mr Adedamola Falade-Fatila FNSE, who died last weekend.

According to a statement signed by the General Secretary of NSE, Ibadan branch, Atilade Otunla, a copy of which was made available to the Nigerian Tribune on Tuesday, Falade-Fatila, died during a stopover at Adis Ababa International Airport, Ethiopia, on his way from the United Kingdom where he had gone to check on his family members.

The statement reads:”We lost a shining gem, a rising star, an amiable, cool, calm and highly intelligent enginedr. A warm and loving husband and father had answered the ultimate call from the almighty God. We pray that God will grant his family and the Nigerian Society of Engineers the fortitude to bear this huge loss.”