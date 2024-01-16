Reacting to the explosion that rocked residential areas in Bodija axis of Ibadan in the late hours of Tuesday, 16th of January, 2024, Gasland Limited confirmed that the source of the explosion was not from their plant.

Responding to inquiries by Tribune Online about the explosion situation, Gasland assured that their plant was fine and “whatever happened was not from Gasland.”

Gasland’s statement reads: “No comment, However, we are all okay in Gasland. Whatever happened is not from Gasland Nigeria Limited.”

As of the time of filing this report, all relevant agencies have begun rescue operations at the scene of the incident.

Oyo State Police Command via their official X handle confirmed that the explosion happened around Dejo Oyelese Street, Bodija and its environs at about 7:44pm on Tuesday, 16th of January, 2024.

According to Police, the number of injured, and deaths is still unknown as the search and rescue operation continues.

Explosion around Dejo Oyelese Street Bodija Ibadan around 7:44pm today Tuesday 17/01/2024.

The cause of the explosion is unknown.Number of Dead and Injured yet unknown as search continues.

Ample deployment on ground

Updates coming up soon. — Oyo State Police Command (@OyoPoliceNG) January 16, 2024

Meanwhile, Oyo state government has also called for calm as it assures residents of Ibadan that security agencies are investigating to determine the source and cause of the incident.