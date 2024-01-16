The Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma has officially announced the dissolution of the state Expanded Executive Council.

This came after 48-hours after his swearing-in as the 7th Governor of Imo State.

Governor Uzodimma announced on Tuesday at a meeting with members of the Imo State Expanded Executive Council comprising the Commissioners, Special Advisers and Senior Special Assistants and held at the Sam Mbakwe EXCO Chambers, Government House Owerri.

Uzodimna after he had expressed gratitude to them for their various contributions, made it clear that the achievements recorded in the first term of his administration would not have been possible without their unflinchingly support.

He described them as family members whom he had built a symbiotic relationship with and promised not to abandon them.

The Governor assured that some of them would be re-appointed considering the fact that he knew their various capacities having worked with them for four years.

The Governor apologised for his inability to have personal interaction with some of them as a result of some challenges that confronted his administration upon assumption of office such as insecurity and COVID-19 and assured that his second term would focus on building a new Imo State.

