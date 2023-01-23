I will re-unite Nigeria if elected president, says Atiku

Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar promised to restore unity in all parts of the country and restructure Nigeria to give more powers to states and local government areas when elected as President during the forthcoming general election.

Speaking in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital on Monday during the flag-off of the party presidential campaign, Atiku also tackle the economy to ensure that job opportunity to the youths of the country.

He said he has lined up five key programmes to address myraid of challenges currently facing the country due to poor governance by APC.

He urged the people of Bayelsa State not to abandon PDP, because the future of Nigeria and Bayelsa are in PDP.

He said: “The future of Nigeria, the future of Bayelsa is tie to PDP, I am committed to implementing five key programmes in this country, starting from unification of this country.

“You want to ask me why?, It is because we have never been too divided, I am going to give every part of this country a sense of belonging in the next PDP government.

“I will tackle insecurity, we have faced several security Challenges in this country, we have lost several people, I promise I will restore security in this country.

“I’m going to tackle the economy of this country, as you recalled, between 1999 to 2015, we were the best economy in Africa, today the APC has scattered the nation’s economy, we will tackle economy and provide jobs and opportunity for our young men and women to be gainfully employed.

“I will ensure we never see anymore ASSU strike, we will invest more resources to education to ensure that our young men and women are properly educated. We will restructure this nation to give more power to state and local government.” He said.

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, said that Atiku is the only candidate for 2023 election that thought about what Ijaw people, adding that PDP has been very fair to Bayelsa State since 1999.