Victor Olufemi Owonifari is an accountant, financial consultant and the managing partner of an accounting firm based in Lagos State. He shared the story of his life with TUNDE ADELEKE.

What is the philosophy behind your philanthropic efforts?

I think the main reason is that I am a community man and a grass-roots person, who stays very close to the people. I am very close to the people of the communities of my origin and residence. I understand what they pass through; I know the poverty level in our society. Incidentally, I grew up passing through that stage too. So, it comes naturally that I give out. I understand what it means to help people who are in need. That’s why I cultivated that attitude while I was growing up. The only time I don’t give is when I don’t have. No matter the quantity of what you give, it’s important to give, especially to the underprivileged. You have school and age mates, even professional colleagues and political associates, who for reasons one cannot explain, are not as privileged as you are. So, the only way to appreciate what God is doing in one’s life is to bless the people around you with the little you have. Don’t wait till you have so much because that little that you give to people may help them go a long way. So, it’s an attitude and I think God is happy with that. In the Bible, Abraham entertained visitors he had never met and he was blessed. Giving is pleasing to God.

How really does this connect with your background?

As I said earlier, it’s a part of me. I lost my dad at a very tender age and my grandmother who raised me was a very generous person, she always gave. I think I took that from her. As little as we had then, she would still share with others who ran to her for help. At times, I would be annoyed that she was giving out what was not even enough for us, but the old woman would not even look in your direction. So, it was part of my orientation early in life and I don’t think that can easily be divorced from me. It’s part of my growing up.

Can you describe your growing up years?

From primary school to secondary school and the tertiary institutions that I attended, growing up was very interesting. Our present social situation is not the same as what we had then. It was a different environment. Then, we didn’t have the kind of security challenges we have now; we were very free. We went out and interacted with friends; we would go on adventures, on hunting expeditions and attend social events, including festivals and parties and many other social gatherings together with playmates. Cost of living was affordable and, compared to now, the food items were available and surplus. As friends, we would eat from house to house. One good thing about that time was that values were held in awe; there was social control. You dare not carry on with life with recklessness, and whatever assignment you were given, you must give account. As young boys, we had fear, which were borne out of respect for elders and we defered to them. And of course there were rules you must not break. Anybody caught with any negative things would not only be reprimanded, the family would also feel ashamed..

What about family values?





I remember that even housewives were not bold enough to fight. It’s normal to have misgivings, but to fight openly? No! There was a case of two wives of the same husband who were involved in a fight out of anger. The association of wives in that family called a meeting and decided their fate: their husband had to buy a live goat each which was tied to the waist of each of them and they were made to be in a procession with all the members of the association who were singing derogatory songs about them.

On the way to the farm, you displayed farm produce for sale by the side of the road (mostly narrow paths), you would indicate the price by putting the exact amount beside it and go your own way. You would come back to meet your money and the remaining produce. We were always looking forward to the celebration of traditional festivals because, apart from bringing old friends home, we also would feed fat during such periods. So, growing up was very interesting.

What about schooling?

Though I am from Ijeshamodu-Ekiti in Ilejemeje Local Government Area of Ekiti State, I didn’t go to school there. I had my primary education at Our Saviour’s Anglican Primary School in Ipoti-Ekiti, when I was with my grandmother after the death of my dad. On completion of primary education, I was admitted to Ipoti Community Secondary School from where I moved to Methodist High School, Owo in Ondo State where I took my final papers on completion of my secondary education in 1986.

After that, I started working, did part-time studies, and then I sat for the professional examinations of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and got qualified. I later had my first and master’s degrees in Accounting at the Achievers University, Owo and Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti respectively. I am currently pursuing my doctorate and by the grace of God, I am rounding off. I did my ICAN training with some private institutions, including Achievers Group, Ibadan; Student PYE, Fadeyi and SAFE Professional Training Centre, Ojuelegba, Surulere, Lagos.

In our profession, after you might have qualified, you are expected to attach yourself to a firm of chartered accountants where you’ll learn the practical aspect of the job. For this, I was with the firm of Adeolu Balogun & Co, Owoyele Sontan & Co, and Layo Sipe & Co. I also had a stint with Adenusi & Co, Abuja before I set up my own firm.

How did you meet your wife?

I met her during my training days while writing ICAN examinations. I loved the environment in Ibadan and I normally travelled to Ibadan to attend ICAN lectures. It was in the process that we met and to the glory of God, we started a relationship that culminated in marriage. The union produced four children.

Can you recall any memorable event in your life?

That was the day I got qualified as a chartered accountant. It remains very memorable. Before I qualified, I heard stories that it’s not easy to pass ICAN; the frightening one was that you have to join a secret society before you can pass. And when I started, I passed all the stages. The story then was that they would allow you to pass other stages until you get to the final stage. At that stage, the story went, you’ll be forced to join a secret society.

I had to wake up one early morning to meet my friend, Tunde Oyediran, and ask him to tell me if it’s true one would need to join a cult before qualifying, and which cult he joined before he was ‘allowed’ to qualify. He laughed and said I didn’t need to join any cult; that I just needed to read my books well and sit for the exams. That was how I started reading. To God be the glory, at the third attempt, I passed and got qualified. It was a memorable day and I give God the glory.

What are the things that make you happy?

Professionally, when you work for a client and the client is satisfied, you are happy. Again, when you use your professional expertise to solve people’s problems, that brings a lot of fulfilment and happiness. Then, when you see people who pass through you succeeding; when you see people you’ve helped succeeding; that one has been able to make an impact in their lives, then one is a happy man. In summary, when I see that what I have done has impacted others positively, it’s a source of happiness to me.

What are your saddest and happiest moments?

My saddest moment was when I lost my immediate elder brother in 2006. It was a sad moment indeed. My happiest day was when I had my first son who is now an undergraduate. It was a very happy moment.

What adventures were you involved in as a youth?

Our youth days were full of adventures, some of which can be frightening. I remember when we would, in the course of our hunting expeditions, set fire on the bush during dry seasons. We nearly got into trouble in a particular instance when we almost burnt the large cocoa farm of a notable farmer in the village. That was the last time I participated in hunting for games. We also used to dip bare hands into the holes of rabbits and on a few occasions, we had encounters with cobras. We would also abandon classes to go and harvest mangoes in a farm near the school. Most times, we did that deliberately to look for the trouble of the owner of the farm who would abandon his daily assignment to give us a hot chase.

We were also very notorious for deceiving people under the guise of ‘April Fool’ on every April 1st. The last one we did was when we rushed to our health prefect, Mr Idowu Ogungbayi, to tell him that there was a fire outbreak in the school. We went to pass the information across to him as early as 6:00 a.m. The guy scurried to the school shortly after, only to discover that there were no traces of fire. It wasn’t funny at all!

How do you relax?

I read, I surf the internet and I spend time with friends.

What’s your favourite food?

As a typical Ekiti man, pounded yam is my favourite with either ‘egusi’ or ‘efo riro’ (vegetable).

What genre of music is your choice?

I love gospel music. I listen to a lot of gospel music. I also like highlife music of the late Orlando Owoh and Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

