I was surprised to see you in my palace, Oba of Benin tells Obaseki

The Benin Monarch, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, CFR, said he was surprised to the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Godwin, in his palace on Saturday.

Recall that the governor led the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP), Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubarkar and his delegations to visit the Oba ahead of the Presidential rally of the party in Benin City weekend.

The monarch said he was glad to have Governor Obaseki in his palace after a long time.

He wondered why the governor seldom visited his palace and advised the Governor and his deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu to keep in touch with the Palace.

Ewuare II particularly acknowledged the congratulatory letter sent to him by the deputy governor on the national merit award of CFR that was recently conferred on him by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Benin monarch stated that he was pleased with the last paragraph of the letter where Shaibu referred to him as his ‘loyal son and subject,’ stressing that he is glad to welcome him to his Palace.

“Our dear Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu who I usually address as my son, I got your letter congratulating me for the CFR award; I also want to state that I am happy to receive the letter where he referred to in the last paragraph that ‘I am your loyal son and subject.

“I thank you very much, As you are here, I am also glad to welcome you (Shaibu) back as my son.

“We are also glad to have the governor in our midst today (Saturday) after a long time. As they would say, ‘Na your face be this? Perhaps, we are going to see more and the face of my son there, the deputy governor,” Oba Ewuare II said.

Oba Ewuare II also welcome members of the PDP campaign committee for the 2023 polls and thereafter sent his best wishes to one of his dear friends, His eminence, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto through the governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal who was also present during the visit, ahead of the PDP campaign flag-off in Edo State.

Prominent members of the Committee led by PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu; Presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku with his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa; Governors of Edo (Mr. Godwin Obaseki); Mr. Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom); Aminu Waziri Tambuwal (Sokoto); the immediate past national chairman of Nigeria’s main opposition party, Prince Uche Secondus and Senator Dino Melaye were present at the courtesy call on the Benin monarch.

Governor Nysome Wike of Rivers State, with his loyalists in the State, led by Chief Dan Orbih, the South-South Zonal chairman of PDP was however absent at the palace and Samuel Ogbemudia stadium, the venue of the PDP rally.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE