Socialite, Obi Cubana has shared his childhood ambitions of becoming a doctor contrary to what he grew up to be.

The billionaire made this known in an Instagram post on Monday, where he noted that it’s all about having interest and applying it to work.

“As a child, I wanted to be a doctor;

I applied to study law in the University; ended up studying Political science!

“Today I run clubs, hotels and restaurants; dispensing happiness in the course of my business, with a vast or little knowledge of practically every other business!

“It’s all about having interest and applying it to work!” he said.