A distressed widow, Mrs. Antonia Faith Ighorohwo, is appealing to President Bola Tinubu, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to uncover the perpetrators responsible for the abduction and murder of her 19-year-old son, John Derrick Kolawole.

The tragic incident occurred on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, when gunmen kidnapped Kolawole in Otokutu, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State. His lifeless body was discovered on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at ECN, along Ughelli Expressway, three days after the abduction.

Mrs. Ighorohwo confirmed the abduction and murder of her son, expressing concern that the identity of the killers remains unknown. Fearing for her safety, she, along with her two daughters, had to leave home after receiving threatening messages from individuals posing as helpers in her quest for justice.

The grieving mother disclosed that her son’s remains were buried in the cemetery in Agbor community. However, she questioned the decision to bury him in an unknown location when there were family-owned properties suitable for his final resting place.

Mrs. Ighorohwo alleged that her son’s properties are being misappropriated by certain security agents involved in the case. Moreover, she claimed that arrested suspects linked to her son’s death have been released without facing prosecution.

Since the Delta State Police Command took over the case, Mrs. Ighorohwo expressed frustration at the lack of communication regarding the investigation, especially concerning her son’s confiscated mobile phones. She pleaded for assistance from President Tinubu, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, IGP Egbetokun, the Department of State Security (DSS), the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), and the media.

She said, “The pain is too much for me to bear. They are withdrawing money from my son’s bank accounts as we speak. They have converted his properties to their own. They said the matter is in court, but I don’t know who gave them the consent to go to court while they’re withdrawing his money.”

Mrs. Ighorohwo urged for the re-arrest, investigation, and prosecution of all involved parties, with a plea to release her son’s properties to her and his siblings.

