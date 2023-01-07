I wake up with headaches

I am a 50 -year old civil servant. My problem is that I sometimes wake up with headaches. Kindly let me know what to do about this.

Lookman (by E Mail)

Waking up with a headache can be a sign of various things, including dehydration, migraine, sleep apnea, or bruxism, which is when someone grinds or clenches their teeth during sleep. Many people with migraine experience headaches that begin in the early hours of the morning. However, if a person has never had migraine headaches before, there may be another cause. Alcohol consumption may result in a hangover, which can include a headache the next day. A person with a hangover may feel nauseous, thirsty, and tired. They may also experience an upset stomach, sweating, irritability, or sensitivity to light. Certain medications may also result in morning headaches. For example, if an individual overuses over-the-counter (OTC) pain medications, such as ibuprofen, they may experience a medication overuse headache. Morning headaches may go away with some simple lifestyle changes, but if they do not, it is best for the person to undergo a complete medical examination and treatment. This is especially important if they are over 50, are a child, or have a history of serious conditions, such as cancer. Waking up with a headache can be a sign of many common conditions. People may be able to reduce the impact of these conditions by making changes themselves. For example, they may find that relaxation techniques reduce teeth grinding or anxiety. In other cases, home remedies may not be enough. For example, a person with bruxism will need a mouth guard to protect their teeth and jaw joint from damage. Anyone who experiences frequent or severe morning headaches should consider speaking to a doctor. Treating the underlying cause may help prevent the headaches.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE