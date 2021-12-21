I served my guardian meal mixed with rat poison so as to return to my biological mother —SSS1 student

An 18-year-old SSS1 student, Tope, who allegedly attempted to kill her guardian by lacing her food with rat poison, has said she wanted to get rid of her in order to have an opportunity to go and live with her biological mother.

The desire, she said, was in spite of the good treatment she was getting from her benefactor in terms of feeding, clothing and general welfare.

Tope was arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command for attempting to kill her guardian, Mrs. Esther Bada by poisoning her food.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, who confirmed the arrest of the teenager, said that it was sequel to a complain by the victim who told the police that she felt a sharp pain in her stomach after eating the food made for her and served by Tope.

The victim stated further that the severity of the pain made her to call the teenager to eat the remaining food, which she refused to do, raising her suspicion.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that the victim was rushed to Owode Egba General Hospital, from where she was referred to Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta for proper medical treatment.

“When interrogated, the suspect initially denied, leading to her being transferred to homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department.

“While there, she made a confessional statement that she actually added rat poison substance to the victim’s food,” the PPRO said.

It was learnt that Tope started living with her guardian who was her class teacher then after the death of her father.

Being in Primary Three when she joined her benefactor, Tope was said to have been on the woman’s bill for all her needs, including her education since then.

In an interview, the suspect confirmed the attempt she made to kill her benefactor, speaking on how she made Semovita and stew for her and added rat poison to the soup to get rid of her.

“I poisoned the food of the person I am living with because she didn’t allow me to go to my mother. She was my class teacher in primary school. I started living with her when I was 11 years old and I didn’t know the reason why my mother made me to be living with her. The teacher was not maltreating me but I just wished to go to my mother.

“Since the time I started staying with her, I have not set my eyes on my mother. And my guardian would not allow me to talk to my mother on phone. My mother has remarried and has raised children.

“The guardian also has children who are on their own but still come and visit her. I’m the only one living with her and I don’t know the reason why she didn’t allow me to go to my mother. We live in Owode Egba while my mother is living in Abeokuta.”

On how she carried out the act, Tope stated: “My guardian was the one who bought the poison to kill rats in the house. I was the one in charge of food preparation and the thought just came to my mind, so I put the rat poison into her plate of soup.

“When she finished eating, she called me from the room that she was having stomach pain. She called her church members on phone and they came to take her to the hospital. When they got there, they did test for her and found out that it was poison.

When we got home back, my guardian’s sister asked me about how I did it. Initially I denied, but later confessed.”

The PPRO said that the state Commissioner of Police, LanreBankole had directed that the suspect be charged to court at the completion of investigations.