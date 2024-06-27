Dr. Casmir Ifeanyi, the President of the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN), has reaffirmed his leadership position, stating that his tenure will continue until 2026.

This clarification came during a press conference following an incident where a faction led by Dr. Uche Odionyenna attempted to take over the association’s headquarters, claiming leadership of the body.

Dr. Ifeanyi emphasized that he remains the legitimate president and will serve his full term as stipulated.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the Odionyenna group had stormed the headquarters of the association in Durumi District in Abuja on Tuesday, claiming to have taken over the leadership of the body, citing a court judgement delivered in 2023 during the tenure of the immediate past president of the association, Prof. James Garba Damen.

Finding further showed that the aggrieved faction based their claim on the judgment of National Industrial Court in 2023 which sacked the then-national president of AMLSN, Prof. James Garba Damen shortly before the expiration of his tenure and ordered the recognition of Odionyenna as the president.

However, Ifeanyi has dismissed the claim of the faction, insisting that the new national executive which he leads emerged through a legally conducted election held on 18th November 2023.

Ifeanyi also disclosed that he and the present national executive were duly elected at the expiration of the tenure of the former Damen-led executive.

He said that he was responding to the brazen illegality that took place yesterday (Tuesday) in order to set the records straight.

“First is that I was elected on November 18, 2023 as the 15th national president of AMLSN and that my election was not subject to any ligation in any court of law in Nigeria till date. We have continued to work harmoniously amongst the national executive and the teaming members of the association.

“So anybody who is parading himself as having been sworn in yesterday is an imposter.

“It’s illegal, because it is not backed by the order of court. There cannot be two president until my tenure elapses, I remain the president, and my tenure will be elapsing in 2026, he said.

Ifeanyi further stated that in line with the constitution of AMLSN, as amended (2023), he remained the head of the association.

He, therefore, appealed to all members of the association both at home and diaspora, to remain calm, adding that a Special General meeting of the association will be convened at the weekend at the headquarters here in Abuja, where a position will be articulated on how to move the body forward.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE