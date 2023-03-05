By Nurudeen Alimi

The gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Ogun state, Amb. Olufemi Oguntoyinbo, has called on the good people of the state to disregard any information regarding stepping down for any political party.

He declared that he is still much in the race to liberate the good people of Ogun State from the hands of political machinery, whose their stock in trade is political propaganda.

He made the clarification in a statement personally signed by him at the weekend.

The governorship candidate debunk the rumour making rounds the state by some people he described as political desperados that he has stepped down.

Oguntoyinbo, the youngest guber candidate in Ogun state described the rumour as untrue and a cheap blackmail by opposition parties to discredit his growing popularity.

He maintained that the NNPP remained the only party with the interest of the masses, youth oriented party and the party that would deliver free and qualitative education to youths as well as provide job opportunities to all.

He declared that the rumour that he had stepped down from the guber race in the state was untrue and a mere blackmail, insisting that the NNPP was still very much in the race.

Having toured all the 20 local government areas in the state, Oguntoyinbo disclosed that the level of his acceptability by the electorate is making other political parties jittery, hence, the need for the political desperados to opt for political propaganda, lies, misinformation and deception.

He maintained that the people of the state are already aware of the antics of some politicians which cannot take them anywhere in the governorship election.

According to him, “I want to use this avenue to appreciate those that believe in my ability and capacity to move the forward. Those that stand by me, those that stand behind me and those that feel concern about the handiwork of political jobbers.





“I want to assure good people of Ogun state that I am not in any negotiation with any political party or candidate, I am still much in the race and victory is ours”.