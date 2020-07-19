I regret running with you, Ondo deputy tells Akeredolu

Ondo State Deputy Governor, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, on Sunday, lambasted Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, over his statement of making a wrong choice in him, saying such a statement can only come not only from a confused but frustrated politician.

Ajayi who said the statement from his former principal showed his level of frustration following his inability to use the instrumentality of the State House of Assembly to impeach him.

According to the embattled deputy governor, who said he should be pained for accepting to run with a wrong choice, saying the governor has never toed the line of wise counsel.

Ajayi in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Babatope Okeowo, said “we understand the frustration of Governor Akeredolu over his inability to remove his deputy illegally through the instrumentality of the House of Assembly having heavily induced them with state fund to do so.

“We also understand the self-inflicted pain of running the state aground through the inflated contract, clannishness and malfeasance through the N4.3 billion kept in secret account of Zenith Bank and disbursed without legislative approval.

“These and many injuries Governor Akeredolu caused himself cannot be blamed on his Deputy, HE Agboola Ajayi who he has sidelined for the past three and half years.

“It must be put on record that Akeredolu contested in 2012 governorship election and came a distant third in the election won by Dr. Olusegun Mimiko of Labour Party.

“It was the experience, weight and political capital Hon Ajayi brought into the 2016 gubernatorial election that produced the current All Progressives Congress (APC) led government in the state.

“The Yoruba proverb that says when the head is rotten, the whole body is destroyed is apt in Ondo State as Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has destroyed the economy of the state and cornered her resources for few cronies and family members”

Ajayi however maintained that “If there is any wrong choice, it is Governor Akeredolu who has refused to take all-wise counsel not only from his Deputy but by senior citizens of Ondo State.

Governor Akeredolu has said last Saturday that he regretted making a wrong choice in his embattled deputy, who defected from the All Progressives Congress to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) recently.

The governor who said he believed then he had made a good choice in Ajayi, who is his cousin, said he was greatly let down by his deputy who made him realize he had made a wrong choice.

The Governor said he was happy that Ajayi showed his true color, describing his exit from the party as a blessing and cleansing for the better performance of the party.

Tribune