I ran for my dear life after my wife threatened to bathe me with acid — Husband

He insisted I go out covered from head to toe —Wife

By Toluwani Olamitoke

GRADE A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, has adjourned a divorce case brought before it by a man, Alabi, against his wife, Aishat, whom he accused of stubbornness and verbal abuse. Alabi told the court in her testament that Aishat never listened to his counsel and that she flouted his orders at will.

The plaintiff added that the defendant had a caustic tongue, and never ceased to abuse and rain curses on him.

Alabi further said that he left home after Aishat threatened to pour acid on him.

Alabi told the court that his life was not safe with his wife under the same roof as him.

He, therefore, prayed the court to end their relationship and grant him custody of the only child produced by their union.

Aishat denied all the allegations brought against her but agreed that the court put an end to their relationship.

She told the court that her husband ordered her to start covering herself from head to toe when going out.

The defendant also refused that the plaintiff had custody of their child.

Alabi, in his testimony, said, “My lord, I no longer want to be married to my wife. I pray this court to declare that we go our different ways.

“Aishat was as gentle as a dove when we met, but she became uncontrollable after she moved in with me. I paid her bride price, although we did not hold any wedding ceremony.

“Aishat became unruly; she started misbehaving shortly after we started living together. She held no respect for me and flouted my orders at will.

“My wife always challenged my authority in the home and was always ready to fight me whenever I rebuked her.

“Aishat has a caustic tongue and always abuses me verbally. She was also fond of raining curses on me.

“We once had a disagreement and my wife to my chagrin threatened to pour acid on me.

“I left home seeing that my life was no longer safe with her.

“I plead for our children’s custody. I am ready to bear the responsibility of their upkeep.

“I, in addition, request an order restraining her from threatening and interfering with my private life.

Aishat in her response said: “I have had enough of your atrocities, and I am ready to quit.

“He impregnated me shortly after we met, and I started living with him.

“He lied that he paid my bride price. We never held a wedding ceremony; neither did we involve our parents in our affair.

“He started showing his real self after we started living together. He became domineering and always wanted to have his way.

“He never listened to me and always refused that I express myself. He would fight me if I did anything contrary to his will even when it was obvious that I was right.

“My husband insisted that I cover myself from head to toe when going out, a condition which did not go down well with me. I tried to make him see reason but he failed to.

“He had since abandoned me and our children and refused to be responsible for our upkeep. “My lord, I refuse that he has custody of our children.

“I pray that our children be handed over to me because I have been the one feeding and training them in school since he abandoned us.

“I carry out these responsibilities from the proceeds of my business.”

The court president, Mrs. S.M Akintayo, after she has heard both parties adjourned the case for judgment.