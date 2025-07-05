Man seeks end of 16 yrs wedlock for lack of love

A man, Saheed Busari of Offa Garage Area, Ilorin, Kwara State, has urged a Sharia Court to dissolve his 16-year-old marriage to his wife, Mariam.

Saheed told the court that he was tired of their marriage due to lack of love and affection.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mariam, however, told the court that she was still interested in their marriage, saying, “I love my husband and I cannot leave him.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: Tinubu departs Saint Lucia for BRICS Summit in Brazil

“He is the father of my two children and I don’t want to leave him”.

The presiding judge, Mr Toyin Aluko, advised Mariam to make effort towards reconciliation by seeking assistance from reliable stakeholders.

The case was adjourned until June 24, for hearing. (NAN)www.nannews.ng