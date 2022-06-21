I love a good, bad boy — Mimii

Just like every other hardworking, average woman, Merit Emem Stephen, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mimi Beauty Zone, Emem Homes, Luxury Lifestyle, and Merit Stephen Foundation, has revealed the kind of man she wants to spend the rest of her life with when she plans to settle down and build a home with.

Mimii as she fondly called by many and close associates further revealed certain requirements that must be met to fit into her world, saying.

“I like dark skin guys. I like my man to be reserved, I don’t like my man to be loud. I like my man to be educated, intelligent, smart, and hardworking. I love a good bad boy if you know what I mean,” she gushed.

On how she would advise young people looking up to her brand and aspiring to be successful entrepreneurs, Mimii said the secret behind her success was that she refused to give up irrespective of any challenges.

“It is better to fail and try again than when you have never tried. Fail, try again, fail, try again until you get it right. A lot of us tend to say I’m looking for money to do this and that. I’m looking for money so I can open a shop; in most cases, you might not be able to get the money you are looking for, so I will advise that you start with what you have. Start small and grow. By doing that, you will get to understand every failure and success of the business,” she stated.

Born and raised in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, the Akwa Ibom indigene, who has lived in various capital cities Abuja, Cotonou (Benin), and Accra (Ghana), but presently is based in Lagos went down memory lane to recall her journey as fashion as a career.

The Mimi Beauty Zone boss said: “I became a fashion model after I graduated from Creative Catwalk Academy in Ikeja, Lagos, after a one-year modeling course. But before then I had done jobs like ushering and collaboration shoots with photographers and make-up artists. I also did some jobs as a video vixen.”

The damsel who ventured into real estate in 2020, said the passion for property business was borne out of her experience.





“In Lagos, I used to have accommodation issues. I know how bad and frustrating it could be. I ventured into real estate so I can help people solve their accommodation problems,” Mimii said.