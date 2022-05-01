I like how photography helps me freeze moments, bring them back to life —Wale Visuals

Famous photographer and visual artist, Wale Visuals has said freezing moments and bringing them back to life with his camera are the most fascinating aspects of his job that he truly appreciate.

Wale Visuals who is a creative visual artist also hinted that he is attracted to beautiful women as they perennially flood his page, adding that the only complication is that there are so many on his page to decipher who and who could be his muse.

Speaking about what inspires his craft, Visuals said: “My inspiration comes from thinking, sometimes from what I see and also from God. I love how photography helps me to freeze moments and bring them back to life, most importantly, the happiness and joy it gives to the people I shoot.”

Wale Visuals began his journey as a professional photographer in 2015, emerging as a creative visual artist who specialises in lifestyle portrait, fashion, wedding photography and videography.

Some of the people he had captured through the lenses of his camera include, Ini Edo, Ronke Tiamiyu, Juliet Ibrahim, Joromi, Warri Pikin, BBNaija Nengi, Alex Ekubo, Eva Alordiah and many others.

He is also the artistic director and photographer behind some notable celebrity wedding pictures that have gone viral on social media.





For an artist who has worked on more than a thousand women, spending time with them and bringing to light their intrinsic beauty, through craftsmanship of art and science, it is almost impossible for him to have one particular muse as evident in the array of beauties displayed on his page.

When asked about his muse, Wales Visuals was cagey and didn’t stick his neck out, perhaps out of deference to some or a certain business philosophy. All he did was to explain what a muse means to an artist.

“Your muse is someone who inspires an idea in you; a muse helps to bring your ideas to life and helps you to be more expressive,” he said.

Of almost 800 posts on his page, two figures seem to dominate the landscape. The artist is clearly partonised by two brand influencers in the persons of Diiadem and Berbiedoll, born Adeola Adeyemi and Christiana Kayode respectively.