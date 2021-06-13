I have no rift with Wike ― Secondus

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has denied the existence of a rift between him and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

In a statement issued by his special adviser on media, Ike Abonyi, on Sunday, the Rivers-born party boss frowned at media reports “insinuating a non-existent issue” within the main opposition party capable of misleading the public concerning the situation in the party.

While denying claims of a disagreement between the two-party chieftains that could affect the party’s operations, the statement said: “This is not true, and since the premise is wrong the conclusion cannot also be right. It’s faulty reasoning that renders the argument invalid.”

The statement stated “categorically and unequivocally that PDP is a political party of Nigerians that cannot be in control or direction of one individual or group.

“And history is a witness that those who tried to control the party in the past failed woefully because it derives its existence from the people and indeed Nigerians, hence its name and motto, ‘power to the people.’”

It also affirmed that the party chairman along with members of the National Working Committee, (NWC), “are effectively piloting the affairs of the party to the satisfaction of the majority of its members and leaders across the country. And Governor Wike as one of the effective PDP state Governors is also delivering democracy dividends to the good people of Rivers State.

“For records, the office of the National Chairman of PDP wants to put it on record that the real headache of the party is the steady destruction of democracy tenets by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC and in particular the refusal of President Muhammadu Buhari to put into action the speedy Electoral reform so that votes of Nigerians can count.

“Also as a huge headache to PDP, today is the insecurity situation in the country that has not only remained a threat to democracy but to the corporate existence of the country.”

The statement admonished that “innuendos of any kind aimed at injecting bad blood in the party should be disregarded and seen as a distraction from the real focus of getting APC out of the way to save Nigeria.”

