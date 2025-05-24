I have leg cramps at night

Kindly let me know what to do about leg cramps which usually attack me when deeply asleep at night.

Segun (by SMS)

Nocturnal leg cramps are very common and frequently asked about by patients, occurring in 40% of patients over the age of 50. Patients’ sleep can be disturbed if the cramps occur frequently, and the resulting poor sleep can lead to fatigue and worsening quality of life. The first step in helping patients is being certain of the diagnosis.

The condition that has symptoms closest to nocturnal leg cramps is restless leg syndrome (RLS). Both nocturnal leg cramping and RLS occur at night. The most important differentiating point is that RLS symptoms are more continuous and, most important, improve with movement of the limb, especially brief periods of walking.

Check a patient’smedication list first, as several medications can be triggers. Stretching exercises are the mainstay of preventive therapy.

