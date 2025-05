I want to know if gum infections can also affect the heart and body functions.

Alice (by SMS)

Gum disease, or periodontal disease, can have a wide range of negative impacts on your overall health, extending beyond the mouth. Untreated gum disease can lead to systemic inflammation, which has been linked to an increased risk of various health problems, including heart disease, diabetes, and respiratory issues.

