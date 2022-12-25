I had no shoes for 18 years, says Adeboye

By Israel Arogbonlo
General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye has revealed how he had no shoes for the first 18 years of his life before God transformed him.

Adeboye, who spoke during a sermon aired on his Facebook page monitored by Tribune Online, said his parent was so poor to the extent that the day his father bought an umbrella, they were all rejoicing.

“Some of you who know a little bit about my background, you know when they talk about people coming from a rocky background, that means from a background of hardship.

“My own rocky background was a rock among the rocks. My father was so poor, (that) poor people called him poor. The elders have a saying when there is hardship for the husband, and hardship for the wife, there must be a hardship for the children.

“The hardship rubbed off on me. For the first 18 years of my life, I had no shoes. My father was so poor.

“The day he bought an umbrella, we were rejoicing, but look at me today, look at what Jesus can do, He can change the poor to the rich; change the unknown to the known,” he disclosed.

 

