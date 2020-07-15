I donated N100m for establishment of Islamic University in Zamfara, not Jigawa ― Matawalle

Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle of Zamfara State has denied the recent reports by an online medium that he recently donated N100m for the establishment of Islamic University in Jigawa State.

Making the clarifications in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Zailani Bappa on Tuesday, Matawalle noted that the donation of N100m was for the establishment of an Islamic University in Shinkafi town, the headquarters of Shinkafi LGA of the Zamfara State.

The statement, therefore, called on the general public to disregard such reports as it was a mere such fabrication dished out to mislead the public.

According to the governor, the leadership of the Izala led by Sheikh Bala Lau drew his attention to the school which was under construction in Shinkafi town came on a courtesy visit.

The statement noted Matawalle out of his magnanimity decided to donate the sum of N100m to the school since he was told it is an Islamic University.

The statement read: “lt has come to our notice that some online media organisations have carried a story indicating that his Excellency, Governor Bello Mohammed (Matawallen Maradun) has donated the sum of N100 million for the construction of an Islamic University in Jigawa State.

“Sahara Reporters, particularly insinuated that the governor made the donation at a time when the state is among the poorest in the country.

“It is, therefore, pertinent to call on the general public to disregard this information as a phantom fabrication from the truth of what actually transpired.

“The JIBWIS paid a courtesy call on His Excellency Governor Bello Mohammed (Matawallen Maradun) on Monday, 13/7/2020 and informed him of the existence of a school they own under construction in Shinkafi Town of Zamfara State.

“Hence, they sought the support of the state government to complete the school for the benefit of Zamfara people.

“Incidentally, one of the cardinal goals of His Excellency is to promote education in the state. Hence, the state government accepted a partnership with the body to ensure the school comes into fruition.

“Yes, it is the hope of the state government that the institution will transform into a full-fledged university where the people of Zamfara State and beyond will benefit from its fruits.

“Governor Matawalle, therefore, assures the general public that his administration will continue to partner with all well-meaning and reputable organisations and institutions for the rapid development of education in the state.