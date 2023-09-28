THE Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has submitted a formal petition to the National Judicial Council (NJC) over the alleged miscarriage of justice in the Enugu State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

According to a statement made available to newsmen and signed by HURIWA’s national coordinator, Mr Emmanuel Onwubiko, the petition focused on the tribunal’s panel during the adjudication in petition No, EPT/EN/GOV/01/2023.

The petition, addressed to the chairman of the NJC, highlighted critical issues related to the tribunal’s handling of the election dispute filed by Chijioke Edoga and the Labour Party, challenging the outcomes of the March 18, 2023, gubernatorial election in the state.

The key point of contention in the dispute revolves around the authenticity of Governor Peter Mbah’s National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate.

HURIWA contended that the tribunal’s dismissal of compelling evidence and testimony from NYSC officials regarding the nature of the governor’s certificate is a cause for alarm. The organisation argued that this decision raises questions about the tribunal’s commitment to truth and justice.

HURIWA emphasised that the Enugu State governorship dispute is of utmost importance due to the circumstances surrounding it, adding that the alleged mishandling of the case has far-reaching implications for justice and the rule of law in Nigeria, just as it expressed its hope that the NJC will swiftly and justly address these concerns to restore public confidence in the judicial system and ensure that justice is not only served but also seen to be served.

