Hunters in Kebbi State have rescued a woman and her two children from the forest after her husband was killed by bandits.

The woman and her children were taken into the forest after her husband was killed because she refused to marry a member of the bandits.

The State Commander of the Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security, Ambassador Musa Hussein Rambo, while addressing journalists at the press centre in the government house, Birnin Kebbi, said the woman and her children were discovered in the forest between the Fakai and Koko areas of the state.

“She narrated to us how her husband was killed because she refused to marry a member of the gang.

Luckily, we were able to apprehend the gang member who wanted to marry her forcefully in the forest”, he said

He added that they also discovered the decomposing body of another woman and several graves where some kidnapped victims were buried in the forest.

He said the members of the hunter and forest security have been working with other security agents to tackle banditry and other criminalities in the state.

He called on Mr President and the leadership of the nation to ensure that their enabling bill, which he said had gone through legislative proceedings, was signed into law.

