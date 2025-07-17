How to Avoid Hidden Fees When Hiring a Mover: What Coastal Moving Services Wants You to Know

Moving can be stressful enough without the surprise of extra charges tacked on at the end. Unfortunately, hidden fees are one of the most common complaints customers have when hiring a moving company. From unexpected fuel surcharges to vague “stairs” or “long carry” fees, too many people find themselves blindsided when the final bill arrives.

At Coastal Moving Services, we believe the process of relocating whether across town or across the country should feel clear, fair, and predictable. That’s why we’re sharing what you need to know to avoid hidden fees and make sure your next move goes as smoothly as possible.

The Problem With Hidden Fees

It’s no secret that the moving industry has a reputation problem when it comes to pricing. You start with a seemingly reasonable quote, only to be hit with added charges once the truck is loaded or worse, when your belongings are being held in storage or transit.

Some of the most common “hidden” or unexpected charges include:

Fuel surcharges



Fees for stairs, elevators, or long walkways



Last-minute packing or wrapping costs



Storage fees if delivery is delayed



Charges for disassembling or reassembling furniture



Bulky item surcharges (pianos, gym equipment, etc.)



Extra charges for specific dates (weekends or holidays)



Individually, these fees might not seem like much. But when stacked together, they can easily add hundreds or even thousands of dollars to your bill.

The worst part? These costs often aren’t mentioned until it’s too late to back out.

What You Can Do to Protect Yourself

The good news is, with a little planning and the right questions, you can avoid most of these surprise charges. Here’s how:

1. Get a Written, Itemized Estimate

Always ask for a written estimate and not just a ballpark number over the phone. A reputable moving company should provide an itemized breakdown of services and costs.

There are typically three types of estimates:

Non-binding estimate – The final price may change based on actual weight or services.



Binding estimate – A fixed price, as long as the inventory and services stay the same.



Binding not-to-exceed estimate – You pay the lower amount if the actual weight is less than estimated.



Ask for the binding not-to-exceed estimate if possible. It gives you the most protection and peace of mind.

2. Ask Specific Questions About Additional Charges

Don’t be afraid to dig into the details. Ask your mover directly:

Is there a fee for stairs or elevator use?



Do you charge extra for long carries (e.g., if the truck can’t park close)?



Is fuel included in the estimate?



Are packing materials charged separately?



What happens if my move takes longer than expected?



The more detailed the answers, the better. A trustworthy mover will have no problem walking you through these questions in advance.

3. Be Honest About What You’re Moving

Surprise charges often happen because customers underestimate their inventory. If the movers show up to find three extra rooms of boxes, a massive sectional sofa, or a gym-quality treadmill you “forgot” to mention, the estimate won’t hold.

Make sure your moving company has an accurate inventory list. Some companies do virtual walkthroughs or ask for photos. Take advantage of this, it protects both you and them.

4. Get Clear on Timing and Delivery

Another common pain point is delayed deliveries or uncommunicated storage fees. Be sure to ask:

Will my items be delivered directly, or will they go into storage?



Is there a delivery window, and what happens if it’s missed?



Are there any fees if I’m not available to accept delivery?



Understanding how timing impacts pricing can prevent a lot of frustration and unexpected costs down the road.

5. Read the Fine Print

Yes, it takes time. But reading the contract matters.

Look for terms related to additional services, cancellation policies, liability coverage, and delivery timelines. If anything is unclear or seems vague, ask for clarification before signing.

Also, check if the company’s name on the estimate matches their name on online reviews and Department of Transportation (DOT) registration. Fly-by-night companies often operate under multiple names to avoid accountability.

What Coastal Moving Services Wants You to Know

At Coastal Moving Services, we’ve seen firsthand how damaging hidden fees can be to a customer’s experience and to the moving industry’s reputation as a whole.

That’s why we take transparency seriously. We provide detailed, written estimates and make sure our clients understand exactly what’s included and what isn’t before moving day. If there’s a potential for extra costs (like moving a grand piano or needing overnight storage), we talk about it upfront.

Our goal isn’t just to move your belongings, it’s to build trust. We believe moving should be a partnership, not a guessing game. And we’re committed to doing it the right way.

The Bottom Line: Transparency Over Tricks

Moving is already a big life event. You don’t need the added stress of a surprise bill or a pushy upsell.

The key to a smooth move is preparation and communication. Ask questions. Get everything in writing. And choose a mover who’s willing to have those honest conversations with you.

Whether you’re moving across the street or across state lines, you deserve clarity and respect every step of the way.

And if you’re looking for a company that takes that commitment seriously, Coastal Moving Services is ready to help, without the fine print tricks.